A Mass of Christian Burial for Joyce Brasseaux will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Alphonse Catholic Church with Rev. Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Alphonse Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Joyce Brasseaux, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Naomi Heights Nursing Home in Alexandria.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jean “J.B.” Brasseaux and a granddaughter, Crystal Candella.

Survivors include her children; Debbie B. Candella and husband Charles, Jr. of Opelousas, Timothy K Brasseaux and wife Angela of Lecompte, and Stephanie B. Ryland and husband Lonnie of Alexandria; her brother, J.T. Bellard of Eunice; two sisters, Norma Serio of Baton Rouge and Carolyn Duplechin of Church Point; her grandchildren, Carly Crowley, Shane Brasseaux, Brock Brasseaux, Lacie LaCaze, Corbin Ryland and Hollie Golden; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.