Joyce Ducote, 75, Hessmer

Funeral Services for Mrs. Joyce Gagnard Ducote will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Fr. Edwin Rodriquez officiating. Burial will be held in St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Marksville.

Mrs. Ducote, age 75, of Hessmer, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Ducote; parents, Belton and Mildred Gagnard and one brother, Arthur Gagnard.

Survivors include her two sons, David Ducote (Gwen) of Gonzales, Keith Ducote of Cameron, N.C.; one brother, Marvin Gagnard of Lafayette; three sisters, Marilyn McNeal of Kolin, June McCray of Middletown, TN., Tracy Gagnard of Hessmer and two grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Kilpatrick Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Marksville