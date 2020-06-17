Joyce Ducote, 97 of Marksville

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Joyce Marie Ducote will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Entombment will be held in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2.

Mrs. Ducote, age 97, of Marksville, departed this life on June 16, 2020 at Riviere de Soleil Nursing Home in Mansura. She was preceded in death by her parents, Linus Lemoine Sr. and Anita Normand Lemoine; husband, Otis Ducote; one son, Dervin Ducote; three daughters, Georgene Hunter, Carol Mayeaux, Linda Robillard; two grandchildren, Angela Dalton and Diane Ducote.

Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Rachel Pruett of Suwanee, Georgia, Gayle Griffin of Mobile, Alabama; one sister, Betty Bordelon of Bordelonville; four grandchildren, Eric Pruett, John Pruett, Jr., Jacqueline Ducote, Shantel Martin; four great grandchildren, Zachary Gunter, Sarah Martin, Kirsten Gallimore and Anthony Cozza.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9:45 a.m. until shortly before time of service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Roger Brown, John Pruett, Brent Bordelon, Tracy Spencer, Eric Pruett and Gary Spencer.