Joyce Gremillion, 94, Plaucheville

Joyce Drouin Gremillion, age 94, passed away peacefully onThursday, February 18, 2021 @12:30 am at Grace Health &

Rehab Center in Slaughter, LA. She was a native of Mansura, LA. and a resident of Plaucheville, LA. She retired as a secretary

of Plaucheville Elementary School. She was a member of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church. She is survived by her sons, Craig Gremillion and wife Anita,

Jaimie Gremillion and wife Ashley and daughter, Donna Gremillion Maggio and husband Tommy: sister, Mary Ollie Owens, brother, Roy Drouin: Preceded in death her husband Granvil Gremillion,

her parents Leon and Annette Roy Drouin, sister Leonette Ducombs: grandchildren, Skylar Gremillion, Lacey Turner, Hannah Maggio Puga, Mallori Matthews and Natalie Gremillion and Brooklynn Gremillion:

Great grandchildren, Carson Redmond, Luke Redmond, Shyanne Redmond, Maggie Turner, and Annie Turner, Allie Matthews, Colton Matthews , Addie Gremillion, Olivia Gremillion and Michael Gremillion.

Visitation is at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 12:30 pm — 2:00pm until mass at 2:30 pm celebrated by father Martin Laird. Entombment to follow in the

Church mausoleum. Arrangements made under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.