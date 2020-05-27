Joyce James, 79, Mansura

Graveside services for Joyce Marie Thomas James of Mansura are currently pending. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Joyce Marie Thomas James, age 79, passed away at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria, LA on Sunday, May 24, 2020. The Lord called Mrs. James home at sunrise 6:00am. She was a “prayer warrior, a mother, and a friend.”

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Andrew, Cathy, Merrick, Chad, Kendrick, & Terrill James all of Seattle, Washington; Mrs. James is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, aunts, and a host of cousins.

She was preceded death by her father, Harry Thomas; mother, Fredna Thomas; son, Thomas James, III, and daughter, Andrea Francisco; husband, Thomas Earl James, Jr.; and brother, Harry Thomas, Jr.