Joyce Laborde, 84, Bordelonville

Memorial Mass for Joyce Grimes Laborde will begin at 12:00pm on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Bordelonville. Interment will be held at the St. Peter’s Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home.

Joyce Grimes Laborde of Bordelonville, La. passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 84. She will be so greatly missed by her family, but she leaves behind a lifetime of wonderful memories. Her happiest moments were enjoying the beauty of her flowers and spending an afternoon of Bourre’ with her friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Carla Bordelon Moreau, Scott (Jill) Bordelon, Allyson Bordelon Ludeau (Jesse), and Danelle Bordelon Muñoz (Manny); sister, Nellie Grimes Reech; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Ilene B. Johnson; her husband, Harold J. Laborde; brother, Floyd Grimes; parents, Frank & Alice Grimes; son-in-law, Ross Armand.

Visitation will be held from 9:00am until 12:00pm on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Peter’s Church Hall in Bordelonville.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hessmer Nursing Home for their kindness and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Open Hands Sharing Gods Love, 5778 HWY 451, Moreauville, LA 71355.