The Funeral Mass for Joyce Lemoine Bielkiewicz of Baton Rouge, originally of Mansura, will begin at 11:30am on Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Entombment will be held at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Mausoleum.

Bielkiewicz, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 at the Landmark of Baton Rouge.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Hedra Dubea (Kerry), Joey Bielkiewicz (Erin), and Van Bielkiewicz (Annette); sister, Carolyn Lemoine Juneau; brother, Edgar Lemoine. She is also survived by her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Those honored to serve as pallbearers include: Robby Dubea, Garren Dubea, Christopher Cothren, Cole Bielkiewicz, Caleb Bielkiewicz, and Paul Bronold.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emile, Sr and Margaret Knoll Lemoine; and brother, Emile Lemoine, Jr.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am until 11:30am at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 and a rosary will be recited at 10:45am.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St. Mansura, LA 71350 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.