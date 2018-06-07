Joyce Rita Guillot Baham, Plaucheville

PLAUCHEVILLE- Funeral Mass for Joyce Rita Guillot Baham of Plaucheville will be held on Friday, June 8, 2018 beginning at 11am at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, June 8, 2018 beginning at 8:30am until 11am at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville and Rosary prayer will be held at 10:30am. Burial will be held at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Mrs. Joyce was born in Plaucheville on August 7, 1930 and she passed away peacefully with family by her side on June 4, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Baham; parents, Mayo & Eva Guillot; three sisters, Nelda Gauthier, Ethel Jeansonne, & Gladys Bordelon.

Those left to cherish her memory are her four children: A.J. Baham & wife Billie of Franklin, Michael Baham of Fayetteville, GA, Patricia Robinson & husband Ray of Gonzales, Pamela Moses & husband Aaron of Cottonport; her eight grandchildren, Yvette Mire & husband Ronald, Tammy Picard & husband Adam, Nico Domangeaux, Misty Winne & husband Mitchell, Brad Robinson & wife Michele, Bridgette Hano & husband Ricky, Avery Moses & wife Kandace, and Macy Moses & wife Elizabeth. Joyce also had 8 grandchildren & 18 great-grandchildren: James Meyer & wife Heather, Meghan Baham, Cameryn Burgess, Chenoa Burgess, Taylor Winne, Tristin Winne, Trinity Winne, Morgan Winne, Kendal Robinson, Shelby Robinson, Victoria Hano, Kaleb Hano, Brooklyn Hano, Payton Moses, Mia Moses, Ali Moses, and Jace Moses.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are: Avery Moses, Macy Moses, Adam Picard, III, Brad Robinson, Ricky Hano, Payton Moses, & James Meyer.

God’s Angel is now in Heaven! The family would like to specially thank all the staff members at Heart of Hospice, DME Express Equipment, and Dr. Roland Degeyter.