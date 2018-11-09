Joyce Scallan, 90, Marksville

Funeral services for Mrs. Joyce Ortego Scallan will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 10, 2018 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Pastor Dennis Hackler officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Scallan, age 90, of Marksville, passed away on Thursday, November 08, 2018 at Oak Mont Estates in Mansura. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Dora Brouillette Ortego; her husband, Ogere “O.J.” Scallan, Jr.; four sisters, Tressie Woodworth, Tennie O’Brien, Lela Bordelon and Leona Bordelon.

Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Brent Scallan and wife Scarlet of Marksville; one daughter, Sherri Schexnayder and husband Brian of Allen, TX; four grandchildren, Brittany Hopkins, Kasey Gora, Alex Schexnayder, Skylar Schexnayder and three great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers on Friday, November 9, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. until funeral service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Joyce Scallan.