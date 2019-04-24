Joyce T. Watts, age 74, of Marksville

Funeral service for Joyce T. Watts of Marksville will begin at 1pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Burial will be held at St. Martin of Tours Cemetery in Belle Deau.

Joyce T. Watts, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home in Marksville.

Joyce enjoyed reading in her free time and sometimes scrolling through Facebook to keep in touch with people. She was talented in crocheting & sewing. She especially loved to grow a vegetable garden and share her produce with friends and family. She was a loving and caring person and will be missed dearly.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Brenda Ducote of Marksville and Christine Lachney (Carl Ducote) of Marksville; sons, David Lachney (Sheryl) of Mansura and Wilson “Joey” Lachney, Jr. (Jennifer) of Marksville; her companion, Rodney Armand. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lance & Blanche Gremillion; son-in-law, Sonny Ducote.

Visitation will begin at 5pm until 10pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Visitation will resume at 8am until 1pm on Friday, April 26, 2019.

