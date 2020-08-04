Joycie Ebey, Deville

Services for Joycie Rae Ebey will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in The Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville, with Reverend Casey Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Cole Cemetery, Deville. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.

Joycie was born and raised in Deville, Louisiana and later moved to Monroe, Louisiana. She worked at Glenwood Hospital in West Monroe for over 25 years as a respiratory and E.K.G. technician. She retired at 62 years of age from Health South Rehabilitation Hospital in Alexandria, Louisiana.

She was a wonderful loving mother to all her kids, grandkids, great grandkids and her step-kids and step-grandkids. She loved to work outside in her yard rather than staying inside (haha!).

She is preceded in death by her mother, Martha Jane Reynolds and her father, Barney Reynolds; sisters, Minnie McKinnley and Bertie Mae Littleton; brothers, L.C. Reynolds, Aubrey Reynolds, Amos Reynolds and Elbert Reynolds.

She is survived by her four kids, Mark Ebey (Angie), Wanda Hines, Susan Sweat (Steve), and Kristine Stanley (Shane); six step-kids, Jannie Johnson (Ronnie), Gen Ebey (Angel), Elizabeth K. Ebey, Daniel Ebey (Paula), Wendy (Dana) Soper, and Cody Ebey (Blair); Nine grandkids; twelve great grandkids; seventeen step-grandkids and thirty-two step-great grandkids; a sister, Jerry (Donnie) Lucas; two brothers, Austin Ray Reynolds, Willie Joe Reynolds (Vicki); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Mark Allen Ebey, Jeffery Hines, Jesse Ebey, Dustin Graves, Dakota Stanley and Haven Higginbotham.