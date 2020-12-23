Juanita Darbonne, Fifth Ward

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 12 noon for Mrs. Juanita Marie Carmouche Darbonne at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Fifth Ward with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Entombment will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum in Fifth Ward. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Darbonne, age 83, formerly of Fifth Ward, a resident of Bunkie passed away at Bailey Place in Bunkie on Monday, December 22, 2020. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and a devoted LSU fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wyman and Marceline Bonnette Carmouche. Those left to cherish her memory include her dedicated and devoted husband of 59 years, Bobbie Darbonne of Bunkie; her in-laws, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pallbearers honored to serve will be Gregory Lachney, Jeremy Lachney, Barry Darbonne, Jamie Bonnette, Mitchell Bonnette, and Jeffery Reynaud. Honorary pallbearer will be Joshua Reynaud. To extend online condolences to the Darbo