Mass of Christian Burial for Juanita Jane Ducote, age 85, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, will be held Monday, June 24, 2019, at 12:00 pm at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Visitation will be Monday, June 24, 2019, from 10:30 until 12:00 pm at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church .

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Father Bernard Papania will officiate the service.

A native of Plaucheville, LA, she was a retired Nurse and Office Manager for Real Estate. Juanita was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Juanita was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, mother in law, and friend, who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Guillory, Sr. and Rose Laborde Guillory; her loving and devoted husband of 51 years, Francis Neil Ducote; her grandson, Tyler Foret; her brothers, Raymond Guillory; her sisters, Rosadel Kidder and Barbara Jean Guillory; her brothers in law, James Chelette and Eugene Thibodeaux; and her sisters in law, Bobbie Guillory and Lena Guillory.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted children, Dwayne (Tatik) Ducote, Bradley (Melanie) Ducote, Renee' (Lane Lee) Foret, and Penni (David) Franks; 11 Grandchildren, Samantha Farmer, Sean (Hillary) Ducote, Sarah Ducote, Ryan Foret, Matthew Foret, Brock (Marcelle) Piglia, Jason Piglia, Ashley (Bradley) Dufrene, David Franks, Jr., and Grace Franks; 7 Great Grandchildren, Vivienne Foret, Chloe Farmer, Cooper Farmer, Ethan Smith, Noah Piglia, Elliot Piglia, and Ocean Dufrene; her brothers, Willard Guillory, and William Guillory, Jr.; her sisters, Sandra Aymond, Barbara Chelette, and Earline Thibodeaux; her daughter in law, Flor Guillory; her brother in law, Wayne Aymond; and numerous nieces and nephews.