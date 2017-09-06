Juanita Paynes Edwards, age 64, of Baton Rouge, formerly of Simmesport

Juanita Paynes Edwards

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Juanita Paynes Edwards, resident of Baton Rouge, formerly of Simmesport, will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2017 beginning at 10 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Simmesport. Burial will be at Greater New Bethel Baptist Cemetery in Simmesport. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 9 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.

Juanita Paynes Edwards, age 64, passed away at her home in Baton Rouge on Monday, August 28, 2017. Juanita was born on January 26, 1953 in Pineville to the late Edward and Gertrude Paynes. Juanita was a twin and the youngest of nine children. Juanita was baptized and attended Mount Olive Baptist Church in Woodside, which was co-founded by her grandfather, William M. Lee. Upon graduating from Simmesport High School in 1971, Juanita attended and graduated from Southern University A&M College in 1975.

She acquired several graduate degrees during her years as an educator. At the start of her career, she taught at Fifth Ward Elementary School in Woodside, and later began teaching at Pine Ridge School in Walker. Juanita served as Transition Coordinator for the Livingston Parish Public School System Central Office; and she later served as principal of Pine Ridge School. She officially retired from the Livingston Public School System in 2009 and then became a full time realtor. She was united in Holy Matrimony to Murton Edwards of April 14, 1986. Juanita was an active member of Jesus the Light of the World Church in Baton Rouge.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Gertrude Paynes; brothers, Amos Paynes and Edward Paynes, Jr.; sisters, Annie Bell Paynes, Margaret Nell Parker, Willie Lee Velma White, and twin sister, Anita Paynes Wilson; and brother-in-laws, Samuel J. White and Phillip Green.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving and dedicated husband, Murton Edwards; three step-children, Reginald (Greta) Edwards, Quarry (Frankie) Edwards, and Maple (Jeremiah) Williams; two sisters, Effie Green and Johnnie (Fred) Keller; and brother-in-laws, Leon Wilson and James Ray (Jerry) Edwards; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; goddaughter, Kayla Chaney; adopted son, Colby Jerald; special nieces, Shayla Schultz and Ericka Augustine; special nephews, Donielle Payne, Delridge Payne, and Dylan Payne; and a host of other nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.