Jude Marie Ponthieux, age 69, of Marksville

Jude Marie Ponthieux

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Jude Marie Ponthieux will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 20, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverend Keith Manuel officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 5 p.m. until funeral service time. Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Mrs. Ponthieux, age 69, of Marksville, passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at her residence. She was born on July 31, 1948.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Othride Ponthieux and Azalie Carmouche Ponthieux. Those left to cherish her memory include her companion of 48 years, Lester Sayer; two sons, Brandan (fiancé, Candace Firmin) Sayer of Brouillette, Dustin Sayer of Marksville; two daughters, Wendy Maddox (Bobby) Joffrion of Spring Bayou, Stacey Maddox (John) Smith of Fifth Ward; 16 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. Pallbearers honored to serve will be Brandan Sayer, Dustin Sayer, Heather Smith, Trey Maddox, Taylor Maddox and Doogie Joffrion.