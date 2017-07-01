Judith "Judy" Kidder Dickey, age 70, of Baker

Judith "Judy" Kidder Dickey

BAKER - Funeral services for Judith "Judy" Kidder Dickey were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge. Services were conducted by Evangelist Jimmy Swaggart. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker. Ascension Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Dickey, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home, at the age of 70, on Thursday, June 29, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. She was a resident of Baker and native of Avoyelles Parish. She was a member of Family Worship Center.

Preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Maude Kidder; and a brother, Lawrence J. Kidder.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Albert Dickey; two sons, Terry (Leslie) Dickey and Larry (Rhonda) Dickey; daughter, Janelle Dickey; sisters, Virginia Kidder and Priscilla Kidder; brother, Eugene Kidder; seven grandchildren, Seth (Rebecca) Dickey, Marybeth (Paris) Ragan, Paris, Isaac Dickey, Amedeo Dickey, Olivia Dickey, Henry Dickey, and Lewis Dickey; three great-grandchildren, Koston, Jack, and Theo.