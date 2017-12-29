Judith L. McDonald, age 62, of Plaucheville

Judith L. McDonald

PLAUCHEVILLE - A Funeral Mass for Judith Lemoine McDonald of Plaucheville will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 beginning at 1 p.m. at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will be held at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church on Saturday, December 30, 2017 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Judith Lemoine McDonald, age 62, passed away on Friday, December 29, 2017 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport. She was born on September 30, 1955.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold P. and Maedel Lemoine; and brother-in-law, Gary Plauche.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sarah Sparacino of Plaucheville; son, John (Christina) Courtney of Plaucheville; sisters, Joann (Garry) Carter of Plaucheville, Alice Plauche of Plaucheville, Bonnie Lemoine of Plaucheville, Theresa (Tim) Dufour of Plaucheville, and Marie (Loring) Jeanmard of Lafayette; brother, Buddy (Lynette) Lemoine of Baton Rouge; sister-in-law, Kay (Wayne) Gaspard of Alexandria; three grandchildren, Nathan Sparacino, Easton Courtney, and Julia Courtney; and many nieces and nephews.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are John Courtney, Mark Carter, Chad Plauche, Robert Lacombe, Drew Dufour, Adam Lemoine, Andrew Jeanmard, Joe Gaspard, and David Mayeaux.