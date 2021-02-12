Judith Ponthier, Belledeau

Funeral service for Judith Nell Ponthier will begin at 1:00pm on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Escude’ Funeral Home of Mansura. Burial will follow at the St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church Cemetery in Belledeau.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Brenda (Gene) Guillory, Naomi (Pedro) White and Annette Ponthier; sons, Jody (Robin) Ponthier and Kim (Stacey) Ponthier; and brother, Michael Saucier. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Those honored to serve as pallbearers include: Corey Juneau, Nicholas Ponthier, Alex Ponthier, Eric Ponthier, Jordan Ponthier and Darren Ryland.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Ponthier; son, Miles Ponthier; parents, Edward & Emily Fusiler Saucier; and brother Ervin Ryland.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021 until the time of service at Escude Funeral Home of Mansura.

