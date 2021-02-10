Judy Ann Duet, Cottonport

Funeral services for Judy Ann Duet of Cottonport are currently pending.

Judy Ann Duet, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at her home in Cottonport.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jerome Duet; daughters, Chasity Bunch of Texas, Christina Babin of Louisiana, and Jennifer Barrois of Louisiana; sons, Joshua Barrois and Jacob Barrois both of Louisiana; brothers, Michael Aymond and Tommy Aymond both of Louisiana. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Aymond and Ruth Bordelon Aymond; brother, Karl Aymond; and one grandchild.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home (318-964-2324) 552 Front St. Cottonport, LA 71327.