Judy Lemoine Daigrepont, age 74, resident of Prairieville native of Cottonport

Funeral Mass for Judy Lemoine Daigrepont resident of Prairieville native of Cottonport will begin at 11am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Rexmere. Burial will be held at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Rexmere.

Judy L. Daigrepont, age 74, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at her home in Prairieville.

She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt to so many. She never met a stranger and loved everyone.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, Cleveland Daigrepont, Sr. of Prairieville; daughters, Annette Daigrepont of Baker, Lisa Hicks (Jamie) of Baker; sons, Michael Daigrepont (Star) of Lacombe, Neal Daigrepont of Prairieville, & Cleveland Daigrepont, Jr. (Wendy) of Colyell; sister, Janice Gauthier of Marksville; brothers, Steve Lemoine of Evergreen and Arthur Lemoine of Bunkie. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers, Mikey, Myles, Mason, Matt, James & Josh; and crossbearer will be, Lisa Hicks.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur & Mable Lemoine; sisters, Ruth Armand, Frieda Firmin, Ethel Bacon, & Bernice Gauthier; brothers, Houston Lemoine, Cubert Lemoine, & Burton Lemoine.

Visitation will begin at 5pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Peter’s Church Hall in Bordelonville. Visitation will continue all night until the time of service 11am on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St. Mansura, LA 71350 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.