Judy Lynn Poole Miller, age 60, of Vick

Judy Lynn Poole Miller

VICK – Funeral services for Judy Lynn Poole Miller will be held at Vick Baptist Church on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Brother Bill Cazelot officiating. Burial will follow and be escorted by the Southern Cruisers Bike Club, Avoyelles Chapter, in the church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home.

The Miller Family has requested that a visitation be held at Vick Baptist Church on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Thursday, August 17, 2017 from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Ms. Miller, age 60 of Vick, passed away at her residence on Sunday, August 13, 2017. Judy was one of being “free spirited”, enjoyed dancing and could make the best of any occasion. Judy was a proud member of the Southern Cruisers Bike Club, Avoyelles Chapter. She loved spending time with family and friends and will be sadly missed.

Judy will now be joined in Heaven by her husband, Mervill Miller; son, Rodney Miller; parents, Willie Herman and Addie McTire Poole; and brother, John Poole.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sheree Miller of Vick; companion, Stewart Clark of Vick; siblings, Bonnie (Johnny) Qualls of Deville, Benny (Mildred) Roscoe of Pineville, David Poole of Tioga; daughter in-law, Rebecca Miller of Vick; sister in-law, Carlene Poole of Dry Prong; grandchildren, Destiny (Christopher) Guillory of Marksville, Hunter (Kaeden) Miller of Vick, Ellis Miller of Vick and Josie Miller of Vick; and one great-grandson, Zayton Guillory.