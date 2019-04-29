Graveside services for Judy Normand will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Mausoleum with Pastor Steve Davis officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Judy Normand, age 73 of Cottonport, passed away on Wednesday, April 25, 2019 at Avoyelles Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Anton Firmin.

Survivors include her husband, Earl A. Normand, Sr. of Cottonport; her son, Earl Normand, Jr. and wife Linda of Cottonport; her daughters, Darlene N. Thomas and husband James of Prairieville; her grandchildren, Carey Mancuso, Christopher Rousseau, Amanda Smith, and April Altenberger; her step-grandchildren, Michael Dupuy and Eric Dupuy; 7 great-grandchildren and 1 step-great grandchild.