Judy Smith Ballard, age 79, of Lafayette a long-time resident of Cottonport

A private memorial service for Judy Smith Ballard will be set at a later date.

Ballard, age 79, passed away in Lafayette, on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Judy was a long-time resident of Cottonport. She was a 1958 graduate of Evergreen High School. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her son Darin R. Ballard, her sister Peggy, brother Gary Smith, and her parents Leonard and Celestine Smith.

Those left to cherish (celebrate) her memory are son, Kevin Ballard of French Settlement, and daughters, Tina Palermo (Frank) and Lydia “Chrissy” Roy (Trent) of Lafayette, six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.