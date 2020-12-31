Jules Gisclair, Mansura

Jules Wayne Gisclair of Mansura passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his residence.!Those left to cherish his memory are his lifelong partner, Deborah!Holmes; step-son, Brooks Trevino; brothers, Larry Gisclair, Levy J. Gisclair; and sister, Gloria Theall.!He was preceded in death by his parents,!Jules Gisclair and Marie Romer Gisclair .The family will hold a memorial service for him on a later date.!Arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home of Man