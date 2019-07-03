Julia “Lyndora” Gray Holden, age 64, of Effie

Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Julia “Lyndora” Gray Holden will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverend Zack officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Effie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville. Mrs. Holden, age 64, of Effie, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Martha McNeal Gray and two brothers, Bill and Johnny Gray. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 14 years, Charlie Holden of Effie; two sons, Carl Lee Lambert (Jessica) of Mamou, Roman Shane Lambert (Miranda) of Mamou; one daughter, Alana Marie Ward (Michael) of Center Point; one step-son, Quinton Holden (Katie); four brothers, Wavel Gray of Boyce, Daryl Gray of Deville, Carroll Gray of Effie, Randall Gray of Effie; one sister, Wanda Gray Lacombe (Ted) of Echo; fifteen grandchildren; one great grandchild and one step-grandchild. Visitation will be observed in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until funeral service time