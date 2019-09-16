Funeral service for Julia Young Augustine, age 77, of Marksville was Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. John Community Church-Baptist, 11:00 AM, Pastor Charles E. Guillory officiated. Internment in St. John Community Church-Baptist cemetery, under the direction of Progressive Funeral of Bunkie.

Julia passed away from this life on Friday, September 6, 2019, at her residence surrounded by family.

She was a faithful member and leader at St. John Community Church-Baptist serving in many ministries and capacities such as Usher Board President. Benevolence Ministry Leader, and a devout Deaconess. Julia was employed by the state of Louisiana working in the Department of Social Services. She was an excellent and devout worker, who served dutifully for twenty-eight years working her way up from transportation to Social Worker II status. In her leisure time she loved shopping, cooking, enjoying new restaurants and spending time with family and friends.

Julia leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Tony Young of Marksville; Freeman Ford, Jr. (Linda) of Hampton, VA; a daughter, Nancy Gibson of Denham Springs; a brother, Melvin Young (Irma) of Marksville; four sisters, Amelia Jenkins of Cottonport; Cecile Francois (Joseph, Jr.) of Marksville; Bobby Jean Sudds (Rev. AG Sudds, Sr.) of Shreveport; Rebecca Ford (Marion) of Alexandria; six grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers were; Marcus Williams, Nic Young, Ben Young, Jacob Young, John Earl Sampson and Javoun Martin.