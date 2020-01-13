Julian “Sonny” Sons, Jr., age 87, of Hessmer

Funeral Mass for Julian Sons, Jr of Hessmer will begin at 11:00am on Monday, January 13th, 2020 at the St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church of Belledeau. Burial will be held at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Mausoleum.

Julian “Sonny” Sons, Jr., age 87, passed away on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at his home in Hessmer.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dolores Vinning Sons of Hessmer; sons, Jeffery Sons (Francine) and Justin Sons (Donna); daughters, Frances Lydia Sons Rentrop (Kurt) and Juliana Sons Snyder; sisters, Diane Sons, Irma Lee Lombas, and Paulette Wilson; brothers, Jimmy Sons and Barry Sons. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Rev. Caleb Sons, Martin Sons, Dustin Sons, Cody Thompson, Jason Thompson (Aliesha), Telizia Rentrop, and Harley Snyder; and one great-grandchild, Lillian Ray Sons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian J, Sr. and Lydia Granier Sons; brothers, Horace Sons, Merval Sons, Lloyd Sons, and Ballard Sons; sisters, Shirley Mae Rock and Zelda Fromenthal; and son-in-law, Phil Snyder.

Visitation will begin at 6:00pm until 9:00pm on Sunday, January 12th, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura and will resume Monday morning at 8:00am.