Julie Elizabeth Deshotels Jardell, age 37, of Lafayette

Julie Elizabeth Deshotels Jardell

LAFAYETTE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Julie Elizabeth Deshotels Jardell will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Reverend Fr. Chester Arceneaux, Pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will conduct the services.

Visitation will be observed on Monday at Martin & Castille - Downtown location from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will continue on Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. until time of services. A Rosary will be prayed for the soul of Julie Elizabeth Deshotels Jardell by Brady LeBlanc on Monday at 7 p.m.

Surrounded by her family, Julie, age 37, passed away on June 9, 2017 at her home in Lafayette. Julie is a 1998 graduate of Catholic High School of Point Coupee and a 2001 graduate of Louisiana State University, where she was a member of Chi Omega. In 2007, Julie graduated from Loyola University College of Law, where she served as president of the school's Moot Court Board. After graduating from law school, Julie became a partner at the law firm of Gordon, Arata, McCollom, Duplantis & Egan, in Lafayette. She was an accomplished oil and gas attorney who was recognized by Louisiana Super Lawyers and Acadiana Profile Magazine's "Top Lawyers" List for Energy Law.

Julie was born on January 7, 1980 to Danny and Janie Deshotels. She was raised in Lettsworth along with her two older brothers, Patrick and Benjamin Deshotels. On October 13, 2007, she married Remy Alexander Morgan Jardell. In 2010, they welcomed their first child and son, Jules Morgan, followed by their daughter, Amelie Louise in 2012.

Julie had an irrepressible passion for life, family, and friends that could be felt by all who knew her. She was the life of every party, could befriend anyone she met, and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Julie is survived by her husband, Remy Alexander Morgan Jardell of Lafayette; their two children, Jules Morgan Jardell of Lafayette and Amelie Louise Jardell of Lafayette; her parents Janie and Danny Deshotels of Lafayette; her brothers Patrick (Brooke) Deshotels and Benjamin (Michelle) Deshotels; and her nieces and nephews, Anne Marie Deshotels, Sarah Deshotels, Emily Deshotels, Tate Deshotels and Thomas Deshotels. Julie is also survived by Remy's family, including his mother, Joan L. Jardell of Baton Rouge, Remy's sisters Lauren Jardell of New Orleans and Zoe Jardell (AJ) Broussard of New Orleans; and nephews Alex W. Broussard of New Orleans and Ellis A. Broussard of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Pallbearers will be Gregory G. Duplantis, Lyle W. Grezaffi, Richard T. Haik, Jr., Claude P. McConnell, Ryan J. Lea, and Thaddeus C. Gautreaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Deshotels, Erroll Deshotels, Jr., Alexie Deshotels, Michael David Deshotels, Donald Deshotels, Jeffery Estilette, and Casey Estilette.

The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the following medical providers: Dr. L.J. Mayeux of Marksville, Louisiana, the medical oncologists at the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Lafayette General Medical Center, and Our Lady of Lourdes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in support of pancreatic cancer research as follows: Pay to the order of: Daniel Laheru Pancreatic Cancer Research, Memo line: In honor of Julie Jardell. Mail to: Daniel Laheru, MD, 1650 Orleans Street, CRB1 room 4M09, Baltimore, MD 21287. Donations may also be made in Julie's honor to Cypress Springs Mercedarian Prayer Center, located at 17560 George O'Neal Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70817. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille - DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70506. 337-234-2311