Juliette Gagnard Redmon

Bunkie - A Mass of Christian Burial for Juliette Redmon will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 29, 2018 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Church of the Little Flower Cemetery in Evergreen. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Redmon, age 83 of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at her residence.

Juliette was a devoted member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church where she was a member of the Alter Society and served Adoration from the time it began to her death. She was an avid exerciser at the Bunkie Wellness Center for the past 18 years, and a member of the Silver Society. Juliette loved visiting, especially with her Coffee Drinkers Club on Monday mornings for the past 20 years, her Pokeno group for the past 50 years, her Supper Club for the past 50 years, and her weekly beauty shop visits for many, many years. Her biggest love was her family and all the family gatherings with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Douglas and Eunice Bordelon Gagnard; a grandson, Jonathan Lyons, a brother, Steve Gagnard; and her in-laws, Louis E. and Gladys Morgan Redmon.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Louis E. Redmon, Jr. of Bunkie; her children, Connie R. Lapairie and husband Bobby of Bunkie, Carolyn R. Lyons and husband Tommy of Slidell, and Buddy Redmon and wife Connie of Bunkie; a brother, Larry Gagnard and wife Judy of Marksville; a sister, Eline Redmon of Bunkie; a sister-in-law, Carol Gagnard of Marksville; her grandchildren, Bryan Lapairie(Carmen), Brandon Lapairie (Kim), Brady Lapairie(Amber), Jason Redmon(Robert), Casey Redmon(Billie Jo), Valerie Plauche(John), Sara Lyons and Lauren Lyons and 17 great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. and on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Published in The Town Talk on Oct. 28, 2018