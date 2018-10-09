Juliette Harris Johnston age 72 of Bunkie

Funeral services for Juliette Harris Johnston will be October 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pyhtian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 9, 20128 from 4:00 p.m. - 10:00m p.m. and resume on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 am.

Mrs. Johnston, age 72, of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, October 5, 2018 at Bayou Vista Community Care Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lillian Harris; her sister, Sherrell Mae Harris McGee and her brother, Albert Harris, Jr.

She survived by her three sons, Stanley Messer, Jr. and wife, Angie, of Glenmora, Nathan Ray Messer of Moreauville and Mark Messer of Glenmora; sixteen grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.