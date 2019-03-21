Julius Joseph Dupuy, age 82, of Mansura

Funeral services for Julius Joseph Dupuy of Mansura will take place at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Friday, March 22, 2019 beginning at 12:00pm with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Burial will commence at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery.

Julius Dupuy, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Rivière de Soleil Nursing Home of Mansura.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, David Dupuy of Mansura, Robert Dupuy of Ville Platte, & Michael Desoto of Hessmer; sisters, Jerine Mary Mose of Hessmer, Doraella Mary Goleman of Bunkie. He is also survived and loved by his nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Shirley Johnson and Shirley Byrd; sons, Eugene Dupuy and Eldon Dupuy; parents, Earnest, Sr. & Fredna Gaspard Dupuy; brothers, Dalton Jimmie Dupuy, Hilton Joseph Dupuy, & Russell Joseph Dupuy.

Visitation will begin at 6:00pm on Thursday, March 21st, 2019 and last until 10:00pm at Escude Funeral Home of Mansura. Visitation will resume on Friday morning at 8:00am.