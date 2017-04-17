Julius Michael Meyer, age 61, of Plaucheville

Julius Michael Meyer

DUPONT - Memorial services for Julius Meyer will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at the Dupont Baptist Church with the Bro. Brian Johnson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 p.m. until the time or service.

Mr. Meyer, age 61 of Plaucheville, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2017 at the LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. He was born on December 19, 1955.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Frederick H. and Ida Krauss Meyer; a sister, Elain Shexnyder; and a brother, Frederick H. Meyer, Jr.

Survivors include his wife; Suzette Meyer of Plaucheville; sons, Gary Eishtadt, Jr. of Cottonport, and Kristifer Eishtadt of Plaucheville; daughters, Jennifer Lynn Meyer of Picayune, Mississippi, and Monique Noel Meyer of Plaucheville; his brothers, Jude A. (Mary) Meyer of Chalmette, Peter (Gayle) Meyer of Slidell and John (Karen) Meyer of Chalmette; and his grandchildren, Brooke Stevenson and Elliott Eishtadt.

