June Ann Gremillion, age 80, of Marksville

June Ann Gremillion

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Miss June Ann Gremillion were held on Friday, July 28, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Deacon Dutch Voltz officiating. Entombment was in St. Joseph Mausoleum #1 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Miss Gremillion, age 80, of Marksville, passed away at Oak Mont Estates in Mansura on Thursday, July 26, 2017. She was born on June 21, 1937.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylman and Emma Gagnard Gremillion and brother, John Gremillion.

Survivors include her aunt, Maude Lambright, and numerous cousins.

Pallbearers honored to serve were Jonathan Gaspard, Brent Gauthier, David Gaspard, Kody Simmons, John Gagnard and Terrel Gaspard.