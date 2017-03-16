Juris Bordelon age 90 of Marksville

A Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville, La. for Mrs. Juris C. Bordelon on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 10:00 am with Fr. Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Entombment will be in St.Joseph Cemetery #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Bordelon, age 90, of Marksville, passed away at her residence in Marksville, La. on Sunday, March 12, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents Napoleon and Almeda Dauzat Carmouche; husband, Seeman Bordelon and a son, Eldon Sayes.

She is survived by one son, Ronald Bordelon of Spring Bayou; three daughters, Janet Liendo of Marksville, Phyllis ‘Marie’ Langston of Brouillette and Kathleen Juneau of Marksville, 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from 8:30am until 9:45 am at Hixson Brothers Chapel, Marksville.