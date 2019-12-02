Justin Heath , age 32, of Mansura

Funeral services for Justin Heath will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Little Zion Baptist Church of Cottonport, at 10:30am, with Pastor Vernon Simon, officiating. Burial will be at the Little Zion Baptist Church. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to St. Edwards Funeral Home of Bunkie.

The family request visiting hours be observed from 9:00am until 10:30am, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Little Zion Baptist Church located at 307 S Bayou de Glaise Road Cottonport Louisiana 71322.

Justin Heath was as born February 13, 1987 in Marksville Louisiana to Kaffey Heath and Ronald Jackson. He grew up in Mansura, Louisiana. Justin passed on Sunday November 24, 2019 at Bunkie General Hospital.

Justin enjoyed working turnaround jobs traveling state to state as a boiler maker and a welder. He was currently employed at Union Tank in Pineville, Louisiana as a welder. He was preceded in death by both paternal grandmothers Thelma Heath and Alma Jackson, God-Mother Tangela Tompkins and God-Brother A'Martinez "Monte"Jones. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Paige Heath of Orlando Florida, Mother Kaffey Hood (Craig) of Alexandria Louisiana, Father Ronald Jackson (Mary) of Alexandria Louisiana, God-Father Benedict Sampson of Mansura Louisiana, Mother and Father in law Bobby Hess (Lora) of Bordelonville. Grandfathers Andy James Jr of Mansura Louisiana, Jerome Tompkins of Evergreen Louisiana and Norris Jackson of Moreauville Louisiana. His son Malyjah Heath of Orlando Florida, His Daughters Mateja and Melani Heath of Orlando Florida. Bryli and Briyah Sampson of Evergreen Louisiana. His Brother Jordan Jackson of Alexandria Louisiana. Brother in law Daune Bonnette(Brittany) of Bordelonville Louisiana. His twin Sisters Konitna and Kwan Heath of Alexandria Louisiana. Sister in law Brittany Bonnette of Bordelonville Louisiana and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.