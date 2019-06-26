Justin Johnson, age 32, of Opelousas

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Bellevue Street Baptist Church, 326 W. Bellevue Street, Opelousas, LA for Mr. Justin Johnson, 32, who entered eternal rest on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Lafayette, LA. Interment will be in St. John Community Church Cemetery in Marksville, LA.

Reverend Dr. David Jones, Pastor of St. John Baptist Church in Jeanerette, LA, will be officiating the funeral services.

Mr. Johnson’s memories are being cherished by: his father, Samuel Johnson (Crystal) of Marksville, LA and his mother, Amelia Collins (Rev. Larry) of Sunset, LA; one daughter, Ambree Trecee of Church Point, LA; one brother, Jalynn Archangel of New Iberia, LA; six sisters, Qiana Wickliffe of Grand Coteau, LA, Emmile Wickliffe of Sunset, LA, Troinesha Wickliffe of Baton Rouge, LA, Jasmine Gibbs of Hattiesburg, MS, Madisyn Johnson and Saylor Johnson, both of Marksville, LA; three nephews, Lamar James, Jr., Garrett Noel and Logan James; seven nieces, Kylie Rae Richard, Hailey Jade Noel, Marissa Noel, Victoria Noel, Laina James, Brooklyn Wickliffe and Jhordyn Archangel; and a host of relatives and friends.

Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by: his paternal grandparents, Samuel Johnson, Sr. and Dorothy Mae Johnson; maternal grandparents, Preston F. Wickliffe, Sr. and Emma S. Wickiffe and Jacqueline Cobert; and two uncles, his God father, Marc R. Johnson and Preston F. Wickliffe, Jr.

Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Bellevue Street Baptist Church and will resume after funeral services until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at St. John Community Church, 531 St. John, Marksville, LA.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to: Bellevue Street Baptist Church, St. John Community Church, St. John Baptist Church, Michael and Melissa Shelton and SRG Family.