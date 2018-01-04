Justin Paul Foret, age 36, of Plaucheville

Justin Paul Foret

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Justin Paul Foret on Friday, January 5, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dupont with Father Derek Ducote officiating with the assistance of Father George Krosfield. Entombment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Mausoleum under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests visitation be observed at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall on Thursday, January 4, 2018 from 6 p.m. until service time on Friday, January 5, 2018. There will be a Rosary Service at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Justin Foret, age 36, of Plaucheville, was born on December 7, 1981. He became one of God's angels on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans. He was a graduate of Avoyelles High School and the Avoyelles Vo-Tech College. He was a Fleet Line diesel mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Joseph Foret, Sr.; great uncles, Walter Foret and Clarence Foret; godfather and uncle, Michael Brent Foret; great-grandparents, Clarence and Alice Meche and Moise and Attie Foret; maternal grandmother, Joann Middlebrooks; uncle, Alan Middlebrooks; and great-grandparents, Sims and Ethel Middlebrooks.

He is survived by he loves of his life, wife, Morgan Leigh Foret and his daughter, Aynsle Nichole Foret of Plaucheville; his parents, Leroy and Belinda Middlebrooks Foret of Plaucheville; his sister, Angel (Tracy Deaville) Cormier of Plaucheville; his brothers, Lee (Casey) Foret of Plaucheville and Lane (Ashley) Foret of Plaucheville; his paternal grandmother, Francis Foret Marks of Port Barre; maternal grandfather, Charles Ray Middlebrooks, Sr. of Bunkie; nieces, Caroline Cormier, Gracie Foret, Abbie Foret, Tracie Lynn Deaville; nephews, Weston Cormier and Elijah Foret; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Junior Foret, Chio Foret, Darrell Foret, Joel Foret, Tracy Deaville, Roderic Middlebrooks, Brent Wise and Ryan Wise. Cross bearer will be Justin's godchild, Elijah Foret.