Karen Guargainers Dauzat, age 61, of Marksville

Funeral services for Mrs. Karen Guargainers Dauzat will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverend Mike Wilkinson, Reverend Larry Pasley, Reverend Douglas Freeman officiating. Interment will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Hessmer. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Dauzat, age 61, of Marksville, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria on Friday, July 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Melba Morace Guargainers; brother, Rodney Guargainers; and granddaughter, Brieanna Descant.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 30 years, Kenneth Dauzat of Marksville; two sons, Kenneth Dwayne Dauzat (Brandy) of Kolin, Gary Allen Leitch, Jr. of Marksville; two daughters, Ashly Hope Leitch of Marksville, Angel Marie Henderson of Marksville; one brother, Tommy Guargainers (Sherrie) of Deville; two sisters, Lenel Bordelon (Gerald) of Pineville, Sharon Garlington (Tommy) of Pollock; six grandchildren, Kassidy Descant, Skyler Daigrepont, Cody Henderson, Jesse Henderson, Zailey Dauzat, and Trinity (Nae) St. John.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume at 8:00 a.m. until shortly before funeral service.