Karen Moreau Bond, age 58, of Zachary

Karen Moreau Bond

ZACHARY - Funeral services for Karen Moreau Bond of Zachary are currently pending. Burial will be at Bayou Des Glaises Baptist Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Karen Moreau Bond, age 58, passed away after a long fight with cancer on Friday, April 21, 2017 at her home in Zachary, with family members at her side. Born on December 1, 1958, life's travels found her at home in several states, as well as Australia and New Zealand, but she always returned to Louisiana. Employment opportunities included teaching kindergarten (her favorite), property management, and real estate. Her passions were music, motorcycles, and needle crafts. While she also enjoyed cooking, gardening, and organizing various events, she especially loved holidays.

Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Elaine Wells.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Dave Bond; daughters, Amy Korczak (Kristian Pedersen II), Shari (Andrew) Fortune; son, Sean (Keyra) Morris; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; father, Kenneth A. Moreau (Chintanya Kauvriyakul); step-father, Jose Gutierrez; sisters, Laurie (Larry) Terrebonne and Danielle Moreau (Brent Ericson); brothers, Stephen Moreau, Jean Paul Moreau, and Quincy (Delaina) Moreau; special sister-in-law, Harriet Bond; and a large extended family.