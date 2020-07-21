Karter Hagger, 2, Cottonport

Due to Covid Mandates, the visitation and funeral will be limited to 50 visitors at a time. Face mask are to be worn as mandated.

Karter Joseph Hagger

Funeral services for Karter Joseph Hagger “Lil’ man” will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home of Mansura.

Karter Hagger, 2, passed away on July 17, 2020 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

Those left to cherish his memory re his parents, Malcolm Joseph Hagger and Taylor Loren Moore of Mansura; sister, Sophia Jackson; brother, Kayden Hagger both of Mansura; paternal grandparents, Earl and Faye Hagger of Cottonport; and Maternal grandparents, Tammi and Glenn Moreau of Mansura. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 8:00 am until time of services in the funeral home.

Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura is in charge of arrangements.