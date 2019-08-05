Memorial Service for Kasey Layne Bigum, age 36, of Bordelonville will begin at 2:00pm on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at the Bayou des Glaises Baptist Church of Big Bend.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Katherine Clark Bigum; son, Tristan James; sisters, Brittany Lemoine (Brandon) of Hamburg, Bobbie Nowell (Scott) of Belle Chase, Candice Clark of Bordelonville, Samantha Bigum of Hessmer; grandchild, Scarlett James; nieces and nephews, Zander and Raegan Lemoine, Tyler and Ethan Nowell; maternal grandmother, Ruby Clark; maternal step-grandfather, Jimmy Lueallen; step-mother, Marveline Bigum; step-father, Charlie Rachal; and numerous aunts, uncles, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Guy Bigum; maternal grandfather, Robert Clark.

Visitation will begin at 10:00am until 2:00pm at the Bayou des Glaises Baptist Church of Big Bend on Saturday, August 10th, 2019