Katherine Briana Banks age 30, of Marksville

Services for Katherine Briana Banks will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in the Kramer Chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Rev. Keith Lamartiniere and Deacon Darrell Dubroc officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes #3 under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11 A.M. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Katherine Briana Banks, 30, of, Marksville, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at her residence.

Briana is preceded in death by her grandfather, Ivory Lemoine.

Briana was a hardworking, headstrong, generous spirit and always the life of the party. She was the best Nana to her niece and nephews. The biggest loves of Briana were getting together with her family, her dog, Bogo and shopping. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Those left to cherish her memory is her mother, Christine Carmouche and her husband, Jeremey; her father, Frank Banks and his wife, April; her sisters, Vikki Brouillette and her husband, Dustin and Billie DuPont and her husband, Austin; her brothers Braxton Guillory and Joe Banks; her stepsister, Megan Wolff and her husband, Lee; her maternal grandmother, Katie Lemoine; her paternal grandfather Frank Banks and his wife, Roberta; her paternal grandmother, Jeri Love; her step grandparents, J.C. and Cilta Carmouche; her niece, Sophia Brouillette; and her nephews Davin Brouillette and Carson DuPont.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Dustin Brouillette, John Lemoine, Dallas Lemoine, Greg Evans, Lee Wolff, and Will Voorhies. Honorary Pallbearer will be Justin Davis.