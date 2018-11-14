Katherine Floyd, 85, Deville

Funeral services celebrating the life of Katherine Virginia Goodwin Floyd will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 15, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend James Greer officiating. Burial will be in Big Island Memorial Gardens, Deville.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the funeral home Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Ms. Floyd, 85, of Deville, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at her home.

Ms. Floyd was a member of Journey Church, Pineville. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Dewey and Mary King Goodwin; brothers, James Rupert Goodwin and Nolan Goodwin; sisters, Madeline G. Thornton and Emmaline Goodwin.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Willis Kenton “Kent” Floyd, Jr.; daughters, Cheryl K. Dyess (Mac) and Lisa F. McClure; grandchildren, Jamie Floyd (Laurie), Jody Floyd (Shasta), Jeffery Floyd (Kristi), Melissa F. Bourgeois (Chris), Brad Deville (Kate), Doug Rivet (Olivia), Jennifer Woodruff (Dave), Robert Holt, Kimberly Daigre (Walter) and Lauri McClure; 21 great grandchildren; 1 great, great grandchild and a host of other family members and friends.