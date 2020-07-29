Kathleen Hebert, 72, Franklin

Kathleen Annette Hebert, 72, passed away on Sunday July 26,2020 at her sister’s home in Bunkie, LA. Born July 21, 1948 in Franklin, LA, she was the eldest of four daughters born to Nolan Hebert and June Savoy Hebert. She was a graduate of Franklin High School. In 1968 Kathy was crowned Miss Louisiana and placed Third Runner-up in the Miss U.S.A. competition the same year.

Kathy was a wonderful cook and her love of dinner parties was well known, she enjoyed hosting for family and friends. Kathy later ran a catering business from her home for several years. She loved to play cards and games with her sisters, they enjoyed their time together and remained close throughout the years. She loved to play golf, bingo and bridge with her friends. In life, Kathy was never afraid of a challenge and fought to create opportunities for her son with special needs. She was the life of the party and a gracious host wherever she went. She will be missed. She was preceded in death by her sister, Debra Hebert Deslatte and her parents Nolan and June Hebert.

Kathy is survived by her daughters, Barkley Smith Booker, Avery Smith Hoffman and husband, Chris Hoffman and her son Keaton Smith, all of Baton Rouge. “Gammy” to her four grandchildren Tayah Ratcliff (18), Ella Ratcliff (16), Grady Hoffman (5) and Paige Hoffman (2). Also survived by two sisters, Ann Luke of Bunkie, LA; Kerie Titus and husband Hal Titus of Franklin, LA; along with numerous nieces and nephews.