Kathleen Roy Smith, age 45, of Hessmer

Kathleen Roy Smith

HESSMER - Funeral Mass for Kathleen Roy Smith of Hessmer will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2018 beginning at 3 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 beginning at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura and will resume Thursday morning at 9 a.m. until the time of service. Rosary prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Kathy Roy Smith, age 45, passed away on Friday, January 12, 2018. She was born on August 4, 1972.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Roy and Betty Guillory Roy; brother, Johnny Roy; and great-niece, Maci Vead.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 25 years, Scott Smith of Hessmer; sons, Benjamin (Mallory) Smith of Marksville and Christopher (Jenny Whitmore) Smith of Hessmer; daughter, Mallory Smith of Hessmer; grandson, Carter Smith of Marksville; sisters, Cindy (Dale) Vead of Hessmer, Celia (Ricky) Juneau of Hessmer, Elizabeth (Joey) Gauthier of Mansura, and Lisa (Neil) Mose of Hessmer; brothers, David (Shirlene) Roy of Grand Prairie and Joey (Royalanne) Roy of Hessmer; sister-in-law, Elaine Roy of Bay Hills; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Pete and Fae Dauzat Smith of Moncla; brother-in-laws, Bronson Smith of San Antonio, Texas and Justin Smith of Marksville; 22 nieces and nephews; and 25 great nieces and nephews.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Jason Roy, Gabe Vead, Brad Juneau, Bailey Gauthier, Jake McWilliams, and Nicholas Roy. Crossbearers are Mason Ash Vead and Louis Vead.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Kathy’s name to The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research: 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D Woodbury, NY 11797 or the Alzheimer's Association P.O. Box 96011 Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.