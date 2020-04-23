Private funeral ceremony for Kathryn Ann Baradell, a resident of Glenmora and a native of Bunkie, will be held for the immediate family only at Escude’ Funeral Home of Cottonport. Burial will be in the St. Mary Cemetery.

Kathryn Ann Baradell, age 63, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 the VA Nursing Home in Pineville.

She graduated from Bunkie High in 1974 and enlisted in the Army in 1975. She worked security most of her life. She was saved, she loved the Lord and had a desire for all those she loved to be saved. She enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and loved to crochet. Early in her childhood. While she was still in elementary school Kathy exhibited a special kindness towards strangers, more often vagrants as they passed through her hometown of Bunkie. Kathy always had a way with children and always had room for an abandoned animal.

Those left to cherish her memory are brother, Clifford Baradell, Jr.(James Dunn) of Miami, FL; half brother, Kenneth Pettus of Lake Charles; step brother, JK (Connie) Pollard of Brookline, Massachusetts

She is preceded in death by her parents; Clifton Louis and Mae (Clark) Baradell, Sr.

Donations in Ms. Baradell's name can be made to St. Jude Childen's Research Hospital.

