Kathryn Lucile Hynson Luke, age 99, of Shreveport

Kathryn Lucile Hynson Luke, affectionately known as ‘Tooty’, passed away on December 13, 2019 at The Oaks North Pavilion in Shreveport, Louisiana at the age of 99. She was born May 16, 1920 in Bunkie, Louisiana as the middle child of Williamson Ringgold Hynson, Jr. and Lucile Williams Hynson. Her brother and sister were the late Henry Frith Hynson and Minerva (Nervy) Hynson Bubenzer of Bunkie. Kathryn was a graduate of Bunkie High School, and attended All Saints’ College in Vicksburg, Mississippi and University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

She married the one love of her life, John Benjamin Luke, (J.B.) of Centerville, Louisiana, our ‘Daddy J’ among the family, on August 31, 1939, and they spent the next five years as a military family serving at three Army Air Corps bases throughout WWII. Thereafter, they moved back to Bunkie where J. B. commenced his farming career at Hillcrest Plantation, where Kathryn continued to reside through 2012 following J. B’s death in 1998. She was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church in Bunkie, Ladies Auxiliary, DAR and Thursday Bridge Club. Tooty and Daddy J loved to travel, enjoyed family vacations and many ocean and river cruises after retirement. They also took pleasure entertaining at their home, where there were many family pig roasts, cook outs, traditional Easter Egg Hunts and Christmas Day open-house celebrations. Though Kathryn was confined to her bed for the past four years, she never complained; but maintained a positive attitude by reflecting on what she said was a ‘wonderful life’.

Kathryn is survived by her son, Ringgold Hynson ‘Skipper’ Luke, and his wife, Teresa Ducote Luke, of Bunkie; her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Luke Montelepre, and her husband, John Montelepre, Jr., of Shreveport; and Adell Bailiff Luke, wife of her late son, John Benjamin, Luke, Jr. MD, of Lecompte; brother, William R. Hynson, of Ft. Payne, AL; eight grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren, who were the absolute pride and joy of her life.

Visitation will be at Calvary Episcopal Church in Bunkie, under the arrangement of Melancon Funeral Home, from 9:30-11am on Saturday, December 21st, with an 11 am church service officiated by The Reverend Elizabeth Ratcliff, followed by interment at Pythian Cemetery in Bunkie. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and grandsons-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in care of Calvary Episcopal Church, P. O. Box 679, Bunkie, Louisiana 71322, or in her memory to the charity of your choice.