Funeral Service for Katie Bordelon of Simmesport will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport with Minister Larry Thibodeaux officiating. Burial will be held at Christ the King Cemetery Mausoleum.

Katie Bordelon, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Pamela Adams (Justin); nine grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Bordelon; son, Brent Bordelon, Sr.; parents, John Smith and Katie Hirschey Smith.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am until 2:00pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. A rosary prayer service will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations can be made to Grace Community Church of Jacoby, 19072 La. Hwy. 417 Lettsworth, LA 70753.

Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport, 625 Main St, Simmesport LA 71369 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.