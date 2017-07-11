Katie C. Bellipani, age 87, of Baton Rouge

Katie C. Bellipani

BATON ROUGE - Funeral services for Katie C. Bellipani on Friday, July 14, 2017 at 12 noon in Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge on Friday, July 14, 2017, from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12 p.m.

Katie C. Bellipani went to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Monday, July 10, 2017, at the age of 87. She was a native of Moreauville and a long-time resident of Baton Rouge. She was a faithful member of Gospel Light Baptist Church of Baton Rouge.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary Charrier.

Katie is survived by her sons, Donnie, Stewart, and (Claudia) Tim Mayeaux; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Katie’s name to Gospel Light Baptist Church, 20440 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70817 or www.glbcbr.com.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.