Katie Dupuy, 66, Marksville

A Graveside service for Katie Dean Dupuy will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery #1 in Marksville with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating.

Mrs. Dupuy, age 66, of Marksville, departed this life on June 20, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Gagnard, Jr. and Martha Smith Gagnard and one son, Michael Daniel Dupuy.

Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Chasity Ponthier (Glenn) of Marksville; one brother, Horace Wayne Gagnard of Brouillette; three sisters, Bessie Ducote (Robert) of Brouillette, Faye LaPrairie of Marksville, Debra Bordelon of Marksville; two grandchildren, Hunter Ponthier of Marksville and Kealyn Ponthier of Marksville.